NFL rumors: Free agent James White expected to re-sign with Patriots

Nick Goss
1 min read
Report: Free agent James White expected to re-sign with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the most important players in the New England Patriots offense is likely to return.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday morning that free agent running back James White "is expected" to re-sign with the Patriots on a new contract.

White is an unrestricted free agent and reportedly has received interest on the open market from multiple teams, including Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Grading the Patriots' position groups after first wave of free agency

The 29-year-old veteran has been a key part of both the passing and rushing attacks during his seven-year career in New England. White has been particularly effective as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, totaling 25 receiving touchdowns and an average of 60.6 receptions per season over the last six years.

White gave an epic performance in the Patriots' historic comeback over the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI. He tallied 139 total yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score in overtime to clinch the Lombardi Trophy.

If White finalizes his deal, he will join Damien Harris, Sony Michel and J.J. Taylor atop the running back depth chart in New England.

