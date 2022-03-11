NFL rumors: Free agent DaeSean Hamilton drawing interest from Patriots

Report: Patriots are showing interest in this free agent wide receiver originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If the New England Patriots aren't able to sign any of the best free agent wide receivers when the market opens next week -- someone like Allen Robinson or Amari Cooper -- then they'll have to move to the next couple tiers.

One of the players in that space is DaeSean Hamilton, and according to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, the Patriots are already showing interest in him.

The Patriots continue to do work on the upcoming receiver free agent class.



One name to watch is DaeSean Hamilton. He was released on Tuesday and the Pats are already showing interest, per source.



The Pats had interest in him prior to the 2018 draft as well. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 11, 2022

The 27-year-old wideout was released by the Broncos on Tuesday, and that means he can sign with any team right now and doesn't need to wait until free agency begins next week.

The Patriots aren't the only team interesting in Hamilton. Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported that the Houston Texans are working out Hamilton on Friday.

Hamilton tallied 23 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games for the Denver Broncos in 2020. He did not play in 2021 because of a torn ACL suffered in May of that year. He has spent all three of his pro seasons in Denver after the Broncos selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Hamilton was a quality slot receiver before his injury. He's an intriguing low-risk/high-reward type of free agent who should be motivated to return to the football field and prove he's still capable of helping a team win.