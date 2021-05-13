NFL rumors: Free agent CB Dre Kirkpatrick visiting Patriots

Report: Ex-Alabama star, free agent CB visiting Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots added two players from the University of Alabama in the 2021 NFL Draft, and they reportedly are bringing in another former Crimson Tide star for a free agent visit Thursday.

The Patriots are hosting veteran cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Kirkpatrick was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 17th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons for the Bengals before joining the Arizona Cardinals for the 2020 campaign.

The 31-year-old defensive back started 11 of the 14 games he played for the Cardinals, tallying three interceptions, seven passes defensed and 56 tackles.

The Patriots could use another outside cornerback like Kirkpatrick. New England currently has Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones as the top three cornerbacks on its depth chart.

Patriots lost a veteran corner to free agency when Jason McCourty signed with the Dolphins. Kirkpatrick has good size (6-foot-1) and started 11 of 14 games for Arizona in 2020. Had 3 INTs and a rating when targeted of 80.5, per @PFF, 13th among corners with at least 700 snaps. https://t.co/YoR0vZ8ERR — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 13, 2021

If the Patriots sign Kirkpatrick, he would be the sixth player on the roster who played at Alabama. Damien Harris, Dont'a Hightower, Anfernee Jennings and 2021 draft picks Mac Jones and Christian Barmore are the five ex-Alabama players on the roster as of this writing.