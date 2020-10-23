NFL rumors: Free agent Antonio Brown, Buccaneers agree on one-year contract

Report: Free agent Antonio Brown, Buccaneers agree on one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' already loaded offense is about to become even tougher to defend.

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to a one-year contract with the Bucs, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He could debut with the Bucs in Week 9.

Update: Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers have reached agreement on a one-year deal, per sources.



Language still has to be finalized, COVID protocols passed, but Brown is likely to make his Bucs’ debut in Week 9 against the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

Brown was suspended by the NFL in July for the first eight games of the 2020 season as a result of multiple violations of the league's personal conduct policy.

The 32-year-old wideout will reunite with quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Brown signed with the New England Patriots in September of last season and played one game with Brady. He was released by the Patriots less than two weeks after signing with the team.

The Buccaneers are 4-2 and sit atop the NFC South division after last week's blowout win over the Green Bay Packers.

The addition of Brown will give the Bucs an incredible amount of talent at the wide receiver position. Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowler with four first team All-Pro selections in 10 pro seasons.

The move also provides more depth, which Tampa Bay could use with wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both having dealt with injuries this season.