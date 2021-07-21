NFL rumors: Fred Warner, 49ers agree on five-year, $95M contract extension

Report: Warner, 49ers agree to massive five-year extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers checked one of their offseason's most important boxes Wednesday when they agreed to a five-year contract extension with linebacker Fred Warner, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and the 49ers just reached agreement on a five-year extension that will tie him to San Francisco through the 2026 season, sources tell ESPN. A former third-round pick from BYU, Warner was entering the last year of his contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2021

The contract extension will is worth $95 million with $40.5 million in guarantees, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported. The deal will tie the 24-year-old linebacker to the 49ers through 2026.

The #49ers and LB Fred Warner have reached agreement on a five-year extension worth more than $95 million with $40.5 million in guarantees, source says. The first-team All Pro is now the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 21, 2021

Warner was named first-team All-Pro this past season after notching 125 combined tackles and two interceptions in the 2020 season. The deal makes Warner the highest-paid linebacker in football.

Locking up Warner was at the top of the 49ers' priority list. Now, they can turn their attention to signing rookie quarterback Trey Lance before training camp kicks off.

