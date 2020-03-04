NFL rumors: Frank Gore training in hopes of returning for 16th season

Former 49ers running back Frank Gore mentioned he intended to return for his 16th NFL season in 2020 while San Francisco was in Miami for Super Bowl LIV, and it appears he hasn't changed his mind in the time since.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that Gore wants to play next season, reiterating what he told NBC's Chris Simms at the Super Bowl. According to Garafolo, Gore has already begun training.

As ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams noted, Gore's desire to play in 2020 does not guarantee that he will. Ultimately, it takes two to tango, and he requires a team to play for.

Gore, 36, will become an unrestricted free agent in two weeks after accounting for 179 total touches, 699 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in 16 games with the Buffalo Bills last season. His 15,347 career rushing yards rank third all-time in NFL history, 1,379 behind Walter Payton and 3,008 behind Emmitt Smith. For Gore to ascend higher on that list, he'll need to play at least one more season -- likely two -- to do so.

In addition to the 49ers and Bills, Gore also spent three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and one with the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen recently referred to Gore as "the greatest human being alive," so it wouldn't be surprising if he returned to circle the wagons (at least) one more time.

