NFL rumors: Former Vikings QB, Eagles nemesis Joe Webb could make return in NFC East

Just when Eagles fans thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, a name you'd long ago tried to erase from your football memory resurfaces.

That's right: it's Joe Webb time.

(Maybe. Kind of.)

The former Vikings quarterback and NFL journeyman paid the ailing New York Giants a visit on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates, after Daniel Jones suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday:

The Giants will be hosting free agent QB Joe Webb on a visit



Webb, a sixth-round pick in the 2010 Draft, famously led the Vikings to an improbable 24-14 victory over the Eagles back in December 2010 as a rookie, which would prove to be the highlight of his pro playing career.

As Eagles fans noted earlier this year, when the team was preparing to face Cowboys no-name QB Ben DiNucci, the Webb game has earned a little extra fluff as part of the Eagles misery mythos. Webb didn't actually play out of his mind in 2010; he just avoided mistakes, completed 17 of 26 passes for 195 yards, and the Vikings stepped on the Eagles' hopes of a first-round bye.

His last career start came Jan. 2, 2011, when he lost to the Lions in Week 17, one week after that fateful Eagles game.

Incredibly, Webb hasn't even thrown an NFL pass since 2017, when he went 2 for 6 for 35 yards and an interception as a member of the Buffalo Bills. He played for four teams over a nine-year NFL career that seemed over; he hasn't been on a regular season roster since 2018.

(Notably, Webb was a member of the Houston Texans in 2018, when the Eagles eked out a win led by Nick Foles en route to a second straight Foles-piloted playoff run.)

Of all the people to bring back, Webb feels like a particularly strange choice.

But now Webb is indeed (potentially) back - we'll see if he aced his tryout - and could factor, however marginally, into a Giants division win as the floundering Eagles sink further and further into the depths of the worst division in NFL history.

Truly, Eagles fans' despair knows no end this season.

