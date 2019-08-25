NFL rumors: Former Stanford QB Andrew Luck informs Colts he's retiring

With the 2019 NFL season right around the corner, former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck has dropped a bombshell on the league.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing a source, is reporting that Luck has informed the Indianapolis Colts that he is retiring from the NFL.

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck already has met with Colts' owner Jim Irsay to tell him that he is retiring, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

Luck, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, had been dealing with a calf strain and had yet to play this preseason. He played in just seven games in 2015 and missed the entire 2017 season due to injuries.

After a promising start to his career, the four-time Pro Bowler walks away with 23,671 career passing yards and 171 career touchdown passes.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was one of the first players to react to the stunning news.

Wow... always enjoyed playing against him since high school! Wish him the best. https://t.co/J3MqtXQZtN — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) August 25, 2019

For the moment, Jacoby Brissett will assume starting quarterback duties for the Colts. But keep an eye out for trade talks between the Indianapolis and the San Francisco 49ers, who are unlikely to start the season with three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

If the Colts aren't convincing Brissett is their guy, they could approach the 49ers about either Nick Mullens or C.J. Beathard.

#Colts QB depth chart:



Jacoby Brissett

Chad Kelly

Phillip Walker



The #49ers are likely open for business if Indianpolis wants to talk about either Nick Mullens or C.J. Beathard.











— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 25, 2019

As for a Luck, it's a stunning turn events for a quarterback that entered the NFL as one of the most heralded players in recent memory.

