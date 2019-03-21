NFL rumors: Former Raider Jared Cook nearing contract with Saints originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Raiders have been busy so far this offseason, making numerous changes up and down their roster heading into Jon Gruden's second season -- in his second Raiders' stint -- at the helm.

According to a new report, it appears they have more work left ahead of them.

The Saints are reportedly nearing a deal with tight end Jared Cook, according to ProFootball Talk's Charean Williams. As NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair notes, this won't come as a surprise to the Raiders.

Raiders have long been resigned to fact he was going elsewhere. He's gonna have huge numbers for the Saints. https://t.co/IVlbDQMqTx — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) March 20, 2019

Cook is coming off the best season of his career, in which he caught 68 passes for 896 yards and six touchdowns as Derek Carr's primary security blanket. While Oakland has made significant additions to their passing attack in the form of receivers Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams, it appears they will need to find a new tight end as well.