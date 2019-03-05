NFL rumors: Former Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen has four free-agent visits planned originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Dwayne Allen is no longer a member of the New England Patriots as of Monday, and teams already are lining up to talk to the soon-to-be free agent tight end.

ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams, citing a source, reported Monday that "four teams lined up visits with Allen for later this week."

Allen didn't factor much into the Patriots' passing attack -- in fairness, that wasn't his primary role -- but he excelled as a run blocker alongside teammate Rob Gronkowski. The Patriots' rushing attack dominated in the playoffs and tallied 485 yards and nine touchdowns (more than twice as much as any other playoff team) through their Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams.

It's still possible Allen could return to the Patriots on a less expensive salary, but if there's interest from multiple teams, it's hard to imagine New England getting into a bidding war for the 29-year-old veteran.

The Patriots have a league-high 12 picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, including six in the first three rounds, so it's quite possible one of those selections could become Allen's replacement.

