NFL Rumors: Former Patriots receiver Chris Hogan re-signs with Saints

Report: Chris Hogan re-joins Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Chris Hogan's unemployment was short lived.

After initially failing to make the 53-man roster of the New Orleans Saints out of training camp, the former New England Patriots receiver is headed back to the Bayou, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

The #Saints are re-signing WR Chris Hogan today, source says. Impressed them this summer. Was always the plan to bring him back as part of the roster reshuffle following the cut to 53. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 6, 2021

Hogan, 33, initially signed with the Saints on July 26. He had one catch for five yards over two preseason contests with New Orleans this summer.

The Saints will be without star receiver Michael Thomas for at least their first five games in 2021 after he was placed on the PUP list last week. Hogan projects as a backup at receiver behind starters Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris with the Saints in their first year sans Drew Brees since 2005.

Hogan makes his return to New England with the Saints in Week 3, one week before another former Patriot comes to town with another NFC South club.