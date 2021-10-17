NFL Rumors: Former Patriots lineman Marcus Cannon out for season with Texans

Jake Levin
·1 min read
Report: Marcus Cannon out for season for Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Three-time Super Bowl champion Marcus Cannon is reportedly done for the season with his new team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Sunday that the 33-year-old Cannon, who was placed on injured reserve last week, had back surgery that will require 12 weeks of recovery -- almost certainly ending his first season with the Houston Texans prematurely. 

Cannon, originally a fifth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2011, had appeared in four games for Houston this season following a trade in the offseason. The Patriots sent fifth- and sixth-round picks to the Texans with Cannon in exchange for fourth and fifth-round selections. 

He hadn't played since 2019, as Cannon sat out the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In nine seasons in New England, Cannon appeared in 115 games with 69 starts, primarily as a right tackle.

