NFL Rumors: Former Patriot Malcolm Butler mulling retirement

Report: Retirement possible for Malcolm Butler amid personal situation

Former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler is reportedly considering retirement from the NFL as he deals with a personal situation.

Mike Garofolo of NFL Media reported Monday that Butler, who signed in the offseason with the Arizona Cardinals, has been away from the team facility for the last week with a personal matter that could lead to the 31-year-old leaving the game.

"He's still trying to work his way through that," Garafolo said. "Retirement, or stepping away from the game, is on the table."

Butler signed with the Cardinals in March after three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Butler's one-year, $3.25 million deal with Arizona was fully guaranteed, Garafolo said.

Butler began his career in New England as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama in 2014, leaving his mark with his iconic interception of Russell Wilson on the goal line to clinch Super Bowl XLIX for the Patriots, as well as his pseudo-benching in Super Bowl LII three years later against the Philadelphia Eagles.