NFL rumors: Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson gets second Jaguars interview

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will have a second interview for the Jaguars’ head coaching opening on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Pederson initially interviewed with the Jaguars on Jan. 5 and since then has interviewed with the Bears on Jan. 12 and the Saints on Sunday. The Bears have since hired Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach to replace Matt Nagy, who worked with Pederson with both the Eagles and Chiefs.

The Jaguars will be the first team Pederson will interview with for a second time.

Pederson is one of 11 known candidates for the vacancy that opened up when the Jaguars fired Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 after just 13 games.

There are three other known candidates that the Jaguars have brought back for a second interview. Eberflus, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. But with Eberflus going to the Bears, Hackett to the Broncos and the relationship between Leftwich and the Jaguars reportedly deteriorating, Pederson could have a legitimate shot.

The Jaguars’ other known candidates are former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia, Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien. The Jaguars also expressed interest in Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is returning to Dallas, and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who they can’t interview until after the Super Bowl since he hasn’t had a first interview yet.

Pederson is one of only five known candidates for the Saints' opening so far. The others are Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Leftwich.

With the Bears hiring Eberflus, the Broncos bringing in Hackett, the Giants going with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and the Raiders hiring Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the remaining head coaching openings are with the Jaguars, Saints, Texans, Dolphins and Vikings.

Pederson, 54, was head coach of the Eagles from 2016 through 2020, reaching the playoffs three straight years and winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl after the 2017 season.

The last eight Eagles head coaches before Pederson -- Mike McCormack, Dick Vermeil, Marion Campbell, Buddy Ryan, Rich Kotite, Ray Rhodes, Andy Reid and Chip Kelly -- all got another head coaching job after leaving the Eagles. The last one who didn’t was Ed Khayat, who was Eagles head coach in 1971 and 1972.