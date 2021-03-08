NFL rumors: Former Eagles, Bears backup QB Chase Daniel might find new backup home soon

Former Eagles backup QB could be on the move - to Philly? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

When the NFL's new league year begins, the Eagles' quarterback room will consist of just one name: Jalen Hurts.

Whether the Eagles decide to draft a QB in April's draft or add veterans from around the league, they have to figure out a plan at the most important position in sports.

Will that plan include... bringing back a former Eagles QB?

The Detroit Lions are reportedly fielding calls on veteran journeyman Chase Daniel from teams looking for a backup who can mentor a young QB, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Lions have had trade discussions with other teams regarding their backup QB Chase Daniel, per sources. Daniel has been considered an ideal mentor for young QBs, something he learned from Drew Brees during their time together in New Orleans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

Hmm. Mentor for a young QB, you say? Sort of like Jalen Hurts? Or maybe Trey Lance or Justin Fields? Very interesting.

Daniel, 34, spent one season with the Eagles back in 2016, backing up Carson Wentz during the former Egales QB's rookie season. He completed the only pass he threw that year, a 16-yard pass to running back Ryan Mathews during the third quarter of a Week 16 win over the Giants.

Daniel's deal ranks 34th in the league in annual average value among quarterbacks, and is essentially a one-year, $5.3 million deal because he can be cut after the 2021 season with a dead cap hit of just $750,000.

As far as other options the Eagles could pursue if they opt to bring in a free agent QB, Jacoby Brissett and Tyrod Taylor have been popular names in fan and analyst circles because of their connections with the Eagles' new coaching staff. Brissett will likely cost more than $5 million next year, and I'm not sure Taylor won't also surpass that number.

Plus, Brissett and Taylor are two guys who might still like a shot at a starting job, while Daniel is very clearly entrenched as a "I don't play" guy. Daniel has just 261 pass attempts over his 11-year NFL career. There would be no chance for QB controversy.

So, as long as the compensation the Eagles are giving up is something like a conditional seventh round pick, I wouldn't hate bringing Daniel in. He knows the city and organization, he can teach Hurts (or someone else) ins and outs of the league, and he will pose no threat.

It could be worse.

