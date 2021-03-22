NFL rumors: Former 49er K'Waun Williams to visit Chiefs in free agency

Report: Ex-49ers corner Williams visits Chiefs on Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers reportedly will face some additional competition for K'Waun Williams' signature this offseason.

Williams is set to visit the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, NJ.com's Mike Kaye reported Sunday, citing a league source.

Per league source, #49ers CB K’Waun Williams is flying to KC on Monday for a visit with the #Chiefs on Tuesday. It was previously reported the #Jets had some interest. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 21, 2021

The slot cornerback hit the market as an unrestricted free agent at the start of the NFL's new league year last week. Williams appeared in eight games with the 49ers last season, recording four passes defensed, a forced fumble and 22 combined tackles.

The New York Jets, now coached by former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, had "done their homework" on signing the Williams as of a week ago Sunday, according to The Athletic's Connor Hughes.

The #Jets have done their homework on a number of familiar faces for Robert Saleh, including WR Kendrick Bourne and DB K’Waun Williams, per sources. Just a matter of price. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 15, 2021

The 49ers agreed to a one-year contract with Jason Verrett, re-signed Dontae Johnson to a one-year contract and signed Emmanuel Moseley to a two-year extension last week, ensuring some continuity in the secondary. Richard Sherman remains unsigned, while Williams continues to explore his options.

Rookie L'Jarius Sneed emerged as the Chiefs' primary slot cornerback last season, posting a better Pro Football Focus grade (72.9) than Williams (66.2) in 2020. Cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland and Antonio Hamilton became free agents last week, though, so Kansas City could use some depth in the secondary.

It's certainly possible Williams made an impression the last time he played against his most recent reported suitor. Williams recorded six combined tackles against Kansas City in the 49ers' Super Bowl LIV loss just over a year ago, finishing tied for third on San Francisco in the game.

