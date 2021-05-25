NFL rumors: Falcons' Julio Jones has Patriots, Titans 'on his radar'

Report: Falcons WR Julio Jones has Patriots, Titans 'on his radar' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Julio Jones' time with the Atlanta Falcons could be nearing its conclusion.

The former All-Pro wide receiver said "I'm out of there" when asked Monday on FOX Sports 1 if he wants to stay in Atlanta.

Jones reportedly requested a trade months ago, but the Falcons weren't able to work out anything before last month's 2021 NFL Draft.

The natural question right now is which teams are interested in Jones? The answer is still unknown, but according to NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms, there are at least two teams on Jones' radar.

“I was told by someone that the Titans and the Patriots are very much on his radar," Simms said on PFT Live. "So that’s someone I trust that has a little knowledge on the matter. So, we’ll see where that goes.”

What are the chances of Jones actually coming to the Patriots?

"It sounds to me like it's really tepid," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said Monday on NBC Sports Boston's "Early Edition." "It would be much different than most of the acquisitions that they've made over the last couple of months. If you look at everyone they brought in, whether it's Nelson Agholor or Kendrick Bourne or Matthew Judon, all of those guys are in their mid-20s and on their way up. I think with each of those guys you could look at it and say, that guy is going to be a contributor in 2022 and 2023. With Julio, it's just much different. ..."

1621957263

The New England Patriots are a popular pick for people debating potential destinations for Jones, and that's no surprise.

New England has had a very aggressive offseason bolstering its offense after last season's dismal display. The Patriots signed the top two free agent tight ends in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, while also adding wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne via free agency. They traded for starting offensive tackle Trent Brown as well.

Story continues

Wide receiver remains a need for the Patriots, and Jones is still an excellent player when healthy. Before 2020, Jones had tallied 1,394 or more receiving yards in six consecutive seasons.

But he's also 32 years old and has played 10 years in the NFL. Jones only played in nine games last season because of a hamstring injury. It was the first time he played fewer than 14 games in a season since 2013.

Jones could be a huge difference maker for any team that acquires him. The risk also is large because of his age and some injury concerns. These are some of the pros and cons teams will need to weigh if they plan to seriously engage the Falcons on a potential trade.