NFL rumors: Falcons have discussed many Julio Jones trade offers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Schrock
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Falcons discussed many Julio deals, trade could come soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Julio Jones' time as an Atlanta Falcons appears to be coming to an end, and the star receiver could be traded in the near future.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Thursday, citing sources, that the Falcons have heard a number of offers for the 32-year-old, including a future first-round pick, and there is a sense that a trade could happen shortly after the June 1 deadline.

The 49ers have been seen as a possible trade destination for Jones due to coach Kyle Shanahan's affinity for Jones. Shanahan was Jones' offensive coordinator when the two were in Atlanta in 2016.

"If there's a Julio Jones available and you have the opportunity to get him, you go get him," Shanahan said leading up to the 2018 draft. "It's worth it. Whatever the price is, whatever the draft pick is, go get him."

Reports have suggested that the Falcons would like to get a first-round pick back for Jones. The 49ers just traded away their 2022 and 2023 first-round picks to move up to draft Trey Lance.

The 49ers could potentially offer the Falcons their 2022 second-round pick and a second or third-round pick in 2023, but if the Falcons have discussed or been offered a first-round pick then that offer likely would be more enticing.

There's also the issue of Jones' salary. The 49ers will have around $11 million in cap space once they sign their entire draft class. Jones' base salary is $15.3 million, which would require the 49ers to either do some cap gymnastics to fit him in or ask the Falcons to absorb say, $5 million of the $15 million, to accommodate the trade.

This deal is all about the Falcons clearing cap space, so that's probably a non-starter unless the 49ers sweeten the deal more. The 49ers could look to restructure Jimmy Garoppolo's contract, but that would make the dead money hit worse when they do eventually move on from him. There is the possibility they could restructure Arik Armstead of Jimmie Ward's contracts to both take on Jones and free up money for Fred Warner's upcoming extension, but the cap situation could get hairy quick.

It's easy to see why the 49ers would be seen as a trade destination for Jones, but there are quite a few hurdles to making the deal work.

RELATED: Is Julio trade worth cost for 49ers?

The Falcons also could restructure Grady Jarrett's contract in order to keep Jones for one more season, but the two-time All-Pro did tell FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe he was "out of there," when asked about staying in Atlanta.

There are a few contenders with the cap space to acquire Jones, including the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts. The Baltimore Ravens could be interested but would likely need the Falcons to eat some money. The Tennessee Titans players have been openly recruiting Jones, but that deal seems unlikely at this point.

Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have repeatedly said they are always looking to improve the roster. There's no doubt Jones would upgrade the receiving corps, but, as of right now, there is nothing to signal a Jones-49ers trade is on the horizon.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Philadelphia Eagles make history, promoting Catherine Raiche to vice president of football operations

    Catherine Raiche holds the most senior-ranking team personnel position a woman has ever held in NFL history after being elevated in Philadelphia.

  • Miami’s chief heat officer calls for action on ‘silent killer’ in climate crisis

    Jane Gilbert urges greater federal and state response to lethal threat posed by rising temperatures ‘In Miami it doesn’t take much of a temperature increase for things to get dangerous,’ said Jane Gilbert. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images Miami’s new chief heat officer has called for greater federal and state action on the lethal threat posed by rising temperatures after becoming the first official in the US appointed to focus solely on heatwaves. Jane Gilbert, who has been tasked by Miami-Dade county with coordinating and accelerating efforts to protect lives from extreme heat, said that more focus was needed on what has been called the “silent killer” of the climate crisis. “In Miami it doesn’t take much of a temperature increase for things to get dangerous,” she said. “I hope that heat is integrated into all sorts of thinking on dealing with climate change and infrastructure. We are seeing a growing awareness of this threat across the US from cities, it’s really bubbling up.” Heat is the deadliest of all the maladies spurred by the climate crisis, with more than 700 people on average now dying each year from its effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An independent study last year estimated this death toll is actually much higher, at about 5,600 fatalities a year. Cities in traditionally cooler climes are at particular risk from the growing threat of heatwaves as residents there often lack air conditioning and other adaptations to deal with the onset of hot temperatures. In many US cities, low-income neighborhoods of color are regularly far hotter than nearby, leafier areas where white residents are in the majority. Gilbert said that even places traditionally used to heat, such as Miami, will need to do more to provide cool-down centers for vulnerable people, generate more shade via increased tree cover and educate people of the dangers posed by sweltering temperatures. Miami-Dade currently experiences about 40 days a year that feel like 100F (37C) but it’s estimated this total will rocket to 134 such days a year by mid-century if planet-heating emissions are not slashed. Democrats in Congress have pushed for a law that would force the US Department of Labor to draw up new national standards to protect people who work outside in the heat. A bill demanding this has been named after Asunción Valdivia, a farm worker in California who died in 2004 after picking grapes for 10 hours without a break in 105F (40C) temperatures. He was eventually driven home but started foaming at the mouth and died. According to labor department figures, more than 800 US workers have been killed and 70,000 have been seriously injured by heat stress since the 1990s but there is no national heat mandate and only a handful of states, such as California, where workers must be supplied with filtered drinking water and shaded areas once temperatures hit 80F (26C), have standards in place to protect those working outside. In May, Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed a new bill to help Florida deal with sea level rise but proposals to ensure workers get adequate shade, regular breaks and plenty of drinking water have languished. “At the state level we are moving from very little action to some action related to sea level rise, which we are thrilled about, but we need the state to start looking at increasing heat,” said Gilbert. “There could be investment in green infrastructure, rehabbing substandard housing and action for outdoor workers. There’s a lot more to do.” Gilbert will jointly lead a new heat taskforce that will look at crafting a series of measures, such as an outdoor worker heat standard and a new alert system for when temperatures soar. Cheryl Holder, a Florida doctor who will co-lead the taskforce, said action was required to deal with the growing number of heat-related conditions she is now dealing with. “The number of dangerous days are increasing and we are seeing more complaints over the heat, more skin problems, more instances of diabetes not being as controlled, more injuries when workers get hot and dizzy on the job,” she said. “It will be hard to get change but this is urgent. We really need to address this now.” Holder said she had raised the prospect of a barely livable Florida with lawmakers, suggesting to aides of Marco Rubio, the Republican senator, that even Disney World will become unattractive to visitors if temperatures regularly breach 100F. “Florida sells itself on tourism, the outdoor life,” she said. “If it becomes unbearably hot, who will want to be outside? It’s crucial Florida gets serious about heat and how to manage it.”

  • Giants sign third-round CB Aaron Robinson to rookie deal

    The Giants have inked another rookie contract, as third-round pick CB ﻿Aaron Robinson﻿ has his rookie deal set for the 2021 season.

  • My hopes that George Floyd's murder would impact change for Black lives are fading like paint on the street

    I heard everyone pledge to combat systemic racism, which is rooted in much more than policing. Yet a sizable portion of this country remains actively propagating it.

  • Bill Belichick shares how Cam Newton has responded to Mac Jones’ arrival

    Cam Newton and Mac Jones are officially in the same quarterback room.

  • Packers are already almost $30M over 2022 salary cap ceiling

    No team has more salary cap dollars committed to players in 2022 than the Packers.

  • Showtime Sports announces Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul broadcast team

    The broadcast team for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul pay-per-view boxing match has been revealed.

  • Coca-Cola 600 winner to champion: Comparing last time it happened to present circumstances

    In the past quarter century, there has only been one driver to win both the Coca-Cola 600 and the NASCAR Cup Series title in the same year. His name is Jeff Gordon — should sound familiar — and he actually accomplished the feat twice in back-to-back seasons from 1997-98. The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet […]

  • 'Living rent free in your head!': Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau feud rages with another spat

    The longstanding feud between American Ryder Cup stars Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, which reignited following the leaking of a video taken during last week’s US PGA, has escalated still further with the two players trading barbs on social media. Responding to the announcement of the pairings for the next edition of ‘The Match’ on July 6, which pits Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and DeChambeau against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and US PGA champion Phil Mickelson, Koepka wrote: “Sorry bro @AaronRodgers12”. DeChambeau responded, tweeting, “It’s nice to be living rent free in your head!” The Californian also posted a mocked-up picture on Instagram stories of Koepka with a tiny cutout DeChambeau raising a champagne glass over the Florida golfer’s head. The picture was accompanied by the song Rent by rapper Big Freedia.

  • Can Aaron Rodgers’ rift with Packers be fixed? 4 weeks into standoff, there's a sliver of hope.

    He took some light slaps. He appealed to the kind of thing fans would understand. But he never called in the airstrike that could have advanced a trade push. And a few days later, that’s what lingers.

  • Jon Jones hires veteran boxing promoter as Dana White says Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis fight set

    UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.

  • Mickey Callaway banned through 2022, fired by Angels after investigation

    Major League Baseball placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on its ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season Wednesday following an investigation into several accusations of sexual misconduct. "Effective immediately, we are ending Mickey Callaway's employment with the Angels," the team announced in a statement. "We appreciate Major League Baseball's diligent investigation, and support their decision."

  • Djokovic, Nadal, Federer in same half of French Open field

    Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer all ended up in the same half of the French Open men's field in the draw Thursday, meaning no more than one of them can reach the final. The Big Three top the leaderboard for Grand Slam men’s singles titles: Federer and Nadal head to Roland Garros, where play begins Sunday, tied with 20, while Djokovic has 18. Nadal beat Djokovic in straight sets in the 2020 final for his record-extending 13th championship on the red clay of Paris, but if they meet again this time, it would be in the semifinals.

  • Timberwolves minority owner sues over Alex Rodriguez sale, claims nothing stopping new owners from moving team

    Would A-Rod do that to Minnesota?

  • Tennis-Djokovic needs to raise his game for French Open bid

    World number one Novak Djokovic will head to the French Open after a patchy start to the claycourt season and aware that he must raise his game if he is to have any chance of securing a 19th Grand Slam title. Having obliterated Daniil Medvedev in the final to clinch the Australian Open in February, Djokovic made a shock last-16 exit at the Monte Carlo Masters against Briton Dan Evans before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev in the Serbia Open semi-finals. During the defeat by Karatsev at his own tennis centre in Belgrade, a frustrated Djokovic converted only five of 28 break points as the Russian gained revenge for a straight-sets loss to the Serb in the Australian Open semis.

  • Canada wins; Britain has 1st regulation victory since 1962

    Adam Henrique had two goals and an assist and Canada beat Norway 4-2 on Wednesday night in the world hockey championship for its first victory in four games. Connor Brown added a goal and two assists, Andrew Mangiapane also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 13 saves. Canada moved into a tie with Norway for sixth place in Group B. Canada has never failed to advance from group play in the event.

  • LeBron James, Metta Sandiford-Artest support Russell Westbrook after popcorn incident

    The player formerly known as Ron Artest knows a few things about charging after a fan in the stands.

  • Marc Gasol with a 3-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns

    Marc Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers) with a 3-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/25/2021

  • NBA betting: Bettors confident in Knicks, big money on Jazz to bounce back

    Both the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks were upset in Game 1 of their respective series. Will they bounce back in Game 2?

  • Tennis-Serena needs to be more creative, add variety to game - Wilander

    Serena Williams needs to be creative and add variety to her game if the 39-year-old American wants to tame the current power-hitters on clay, seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Mats Wilander told Reuters ahead of this week's French Open. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. Williams reached four Grand Slam finals in 2018 and 2019 but has failed to get past the last 16 at Roland Garros in her last three appearances.