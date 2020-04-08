NFL rumors: Ex-Raider DeAndre Washington, Chiefs agree to contract terms

DeAndre Washington reportedly is no longer a Raiders running back, but his old team will see him often in the 2020 NFL season. He agreed to a contract with the rival Kansas City Chiefs, Yahoo! Sports' Terez Paylor reported Tuesday citing a source, keeping the tough runner in the AFC West.

It also reunites Washington with great friend and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whom he played with at Texas Tech.

Washington served the Raiders well over the course of his rookie contract. The 2015 fifth-round draft pick was a steady reserve capable of shouldering a larger load if asked, a point he proved after Josh Jacobs was shut down late last season with a shoulder injury.

He had 40 carries for 162 rushing yards and a touchdown in two straight games as a starter. Washington wasn't expected back in 2020, with the Raiders looking for a different rushing style in reserve.

Washington and Jalen Richard are of similar stature and while they aren't identical players, a greater contrast obviously is of benefit.

Washington enters a solid situation with the defending Super Bowl champs. Damien Williams is returning but LeSean McCoy is not, meaning there should be carries to earn with the Chiefs, even if he remains a secondary option.

All told, Washington had 282 carries for 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns in his Raiders career.

The Raiders carry on with Jacobs, Richard and Rod Smith as the primary options at running back. Another runner could be added in the NFL draft.

