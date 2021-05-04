NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots WR Damiere Byrd signing with Bears

Justin Leger
·1 min read
Report: Former Patriots receiver signing with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Chicago Bears are adding a former Patriot to their offense.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that wide receiver Damiere Byrd is joining the Bears on a one-year contract.

Perry: Patriots draft grade; superlatives for all eight picks

Byrd stood out for a depleted Patriots wide receiver corps in 2020. The 28-year-old tallied 47 catches for 604 yards -- both career-highs -- and a touchdown.

It remains to be seen who Byrd will be catching passes from to start the 2021 season. Chicago signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton in free agency but traded up to acquire Ohio State's Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick of the last week's NFL Draft.

