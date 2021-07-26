NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots WR Chris Hogan works out with Saints

Report: Ex-Pats WR works out with Saints while eyeing NFL return originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Chris Hogan might not be ready to give up professional football just yet.

The former New England Patriots receiver, who has spent the summer playing in the Premier Lacrosse League, will work out for the New Orleans Saints on Monday, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reports.

Hogan, 33, appeared in five games for the New York Jets in 2020, catching 14 passes for 118 yards. He spent three seasons in Foxboro, his best season coming in 2016 when he had 38 receptions for 680 yards and four touchdowns and led the NFL in yards per catch at 17.9.

The Saints are short at receiver as star Michael Thomas recovers from ankle surgery.

Hogan, who played college lacrosse at Penn State, has appeared in two games in the PLL this season as a midfielder, most recently on July 10 for the Whipsnakes. He had initially made the roster of the Boston Cannons.