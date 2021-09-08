NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots WR Danny Amendola signs with Texans

Report: Ex-Pats WR Danny Amendola signs with Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Danny Amendola reportedly is on to his seventh NFL team.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Amendola tried out for the team earlier in the day.

The #Texans are signing WR Danny Amendola to a one-year, $2.5 million deal, his agent @ErikBurkhardt tells me and @MikeGarafolo. Houston native comes home. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 8, 2021

The Texans' wide receiver depth chart now consists of Amendola, fellow ex-Patriot Brandin Cooks, Anthony Miller, Nico Collins, Chris Conley, and Andre Roberts. Tyrod Taylor is set to begin the season as Houston's starting quarterback.

Amendola spent five seasons (2013-17) with the Patriots, helping them to two Super Bowl titles. The 35-year-old totaled 230 catches for 2,383 yards and 12 touchdowns during his tenure in Foxboro. He also had a knack for coming through in the playoffs, tallying 57 catches for 709 yards and six touchdowns, plus two passing TDs, in 13 postseason games.

Last season with the Detroit Lions, Amendola hauled in 46 catches for 602 yards in 14 games.