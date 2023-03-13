NFL rumors: Ex-Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo signing with Raiders

Here are the reported salary details of Garoppolo's contract with Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jimmy Garoppolo has found a new team with a familiar coach.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is "closing in on a deal" with the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday afternoon. The contract cannot become official until the start of the new league year Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the salary info of Garoppolo's three-year contract. It's a pretty good deal for him with $ 34 million guaranteed.

Garoppolo will be reunited with Josh McDaniels, who recently finished his first season as Raiders head coach. McDaniels was the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots when they drafted Garoppolo in 2014. They worked together from 2014 until the Patriots traded Garoppolo to the 49ers during the 2017 season.

The Raiders made the decision to part ways with Derek Carr earlier in the offseason. He had been the franchise's starting quarterback since 2014. Even though Carr didn't become an elite player or lead the Raiders to a postseason win during that span, he was among the most durable quarterbacks. He missed just two games from 2014 through 2021. Garoppolo played in just 51 of a possible 82 regular season games for the 49ers since the start of the 2018 campaign. He has dealt with a few different injuries over that span.

When healthy, Garoppolo is capable of being a very good quarterback. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games for the 49ers last season. Garoppolo broke his foot in a Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins and didn't play again.

So, essentially, the Raiders have replaced Carr with a player of similar talent and who's also far more injury prone. It's definitely a gamble for the Raiders, one that could pay off quite well or blow up in their face.