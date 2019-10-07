The New England Patriots essentially got Jay Gruden fired, and it appears a former Patriot is a candidate to take his old job.

Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is a name to watch to replace Gruden as head coach in Washington, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

From @gmfb: The #Redskins have watched as several talented offensive minds left their coaching staff to excel elsewhere. Expect OC Kevin O'Connell to get consideration for the head coach job to prevent history repeating. pic.twitter.com/1fRLlzRW3Y — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Washington parted ways with Gruden on Monday morning after a 33-7 loss to the Patriots on Sunday dropped the team to 0-5.

If the Redskins want an internal candidate, O'Connell apparently is a strong choice: According to the MMQB's Albert Breer, the ex-quarterback is drawing comparisons to coaching wunderkind Sean McVay, who held O'Connell's old job in Washington before becoming the Los Angeles Rams' head coach at age 30.

Redskins OC Kevin O'Connell is a name to watch for the full-time job in DC. He's been compared internally to Sean McVay by those who've worked with both. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 7, 2019

O'Connell, 34, was drafted by the Patriots in 2008 and spent one year in New England before bouncing between four teams as a career backup.

Story continues

If he lands the Washington gig, though, he'd become the third former Patriots player to be an active NFL coach, joining the Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury and the Tennessee Titans' Mike Vrabel.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots QB in running for Redskins' head coach job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston