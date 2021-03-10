NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots Malcolm Butler and Adrian Clayborn released

Ex-Patriots Malcolm Butler, Adrian Clayborn released originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A pair of former New England Patriots players hit NFL free agency on Tuesday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Tennessee Titans are releasing cornerback Malcolm Butler, and the Cleveland Browns announce they've parted ways with defensive end Adrian Clayborn.

Source: The #Titans have informed starting CB Malcolm Butler that he’s been released. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

Butler, immortalized in Foxboro for his Super Bowl-winning interception vs. the Seattle Seahawks, signed a five-year deal worth $61.25 million with the Titans in 2018. Clayborn spent the '18 season with the Patriots before joining the Atlanta Falcons in 2019 and then the Browns in 2020.

Last season with Tennessee, Butler recorded four interceptions and 14 passes defensed. Clayborn registered 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble for Cleveland.

Butler's release clears $10 million in salary-cap space for the Titans. The Browns clear $3 million by cutting Clayborn.

It's been an eventful offseason overall for former New England players. Ex-Pats linebacker Kyle Van Noy reportedly will either be released or traded by the Miami Dolphins in the coming days. Offensive tackle Trent Brown rejoined the Patriots via trade on Tuesday.