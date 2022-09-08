NFL rumors: Ex-Patriots LB Jamie Collins had free agent visit with Raiders

Report: Ex-Patriots LB Jamie Collins had free agent visit with Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Former New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins is still looking for a job.

Collins started the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions before being released and signed by the Patriots. He played 10 games for the Patriots and tallied 20 total tackles, one sack and one interception.

The Patriots have not brought him back in free agency, but he could find a home with a familiar coach.

The Las Vegas Raiders, now coached by longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, brought in Collins for a visit Wednesday, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Collins is 32, but he did tally 101 tackles during the 2020 season. He's not a bad player by any means and would bolster the Raiders' depth at an important position.

The Raiders open the 2022 regular season Sunday against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.