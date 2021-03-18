NFL Rumors: Ex-Panthers WR Curtis Samuel to sign with Washington

Report: Ex-Panthers WR Curtis Samuel to sign with Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the most intriguing wide receivers in this year's free-agent class is off the board.

Former Carolina Panthers wideout Curtis Samuel is signing a three-year, $34.5 million deal with the Washington Football Team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Panthers’ WR Curtis Samuel is signing a three-year, $34.5 million deal with Washington, per source. https://t.co/MtiJltnecK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2021

Samuel, 24, had been considered a good fit for a New England Patriots team in need of offensive weapons heading into the new season. Of course, the Patriots recently addressed the issue by signing receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne as well as tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

In Washington, Samuel will form an exciting tandem with star wideout and fellow Ohio State product Terry McLaurin, and recently-acquired Ryan Fitzpatrick is set to be their quarterback. Samuel also will reunite with ex-Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.

Last season, Samuel tallied 77 catches for 851 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 41 times for 200 yards and two TDs.