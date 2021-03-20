NFL Rumors: Ex-Lions WR Kenny Golladay signs with Giants

Justin Leger
·1 min read
Report: Top free-agent WR Kenny Golladay finds new team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The top wide receiver on the free-agent market is off the board.

Former Detroit Lions wideout Kenny Golladay is headed to the New York Giants on a four-year contract worth up to $76 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal includes $40 million guaranteed. 

Perry: Patriots vets who could feel roster crunch after latest moves

Golladay played in only five games last season due to a hip injury, tallying 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns. In 2019, he played in all 16 games racking up 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and a whopping 11 TDs.

The Patriots certainly could have used an elite offensive weapon like Golladay, but they did address their deficiencies with a flurry of signings earlier in the week. Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne were signed to bring much-needed WR depth while Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry were added to improve the tight end situation.

