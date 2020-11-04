NFL rumors: Ex-49ers receiver Dante Pettis claimed by Giants off waivers

Report: Ex-49ers WR Pettis claimed by Giants off waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

That didn't take long.

The 49ers on Tuesday waived receiver Dante Pettis after a disappointing run since selecting him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the New York Giants claimed Pettis off waivers.

Giants claimed former 49ers' WR Dante Pettis on waivers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

Pettis, 25, has played in five games this season and didn't record a single reception. His final act as a 49ers was a crucial fumble on a kickoff return in the third quarter of the 49ers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The 49ers traded up to draft Pettis in 2018, and he had a solid showing as a rookie. The former Washington Huskie had 467 receiving yards and five touchdowns over 12 games to start off his pro career. And then, he disappeared in 2019.

Pettis arrived to training camp out of shape in 2019 and quickly found himself in Kyle Shanahan's dog house. He played in just 11 games in Year 2 and had only 109 receiving yards.

It's possible a change of scenery can save Pettis' career, but his time in Santa Clara was forgettable.

