Oct. 31 could be spooky for 49ers and Seattle Seahawks fans, and not just because it's Halloween.

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly signed Michael Crabtree on Monday, a source told Pro Football Talk. Should Crabtree break camp with the Cardinals, he'll be in for a rematch in Week 9 of the NFL season.

The Cardinals will host the 49ers on Halloween, setting up a Week 9 showdown between Crabtree and now-49ers cornerback Richard Sherman. The two infamously jawed during the 2013 NFC Championship game between the 49ers and Sherman's Seattle Seahawks, but Sherman had the last laugh and soundbite.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sherman tipped Colin Kaepernick's pass intended for Crabtree to linebacker Malcolm Smith -- who also now is a 49ers. In a postgame interview with Fox's Erin Andrews, Sherman called Crabtree a "sorry receiver."

Crabtree has not matched up with Sherman or the Seahawks since 2014. That was Crabtree's final season in San Francisco, and he was held to six receptions for 29 yards in two games.

[RELATED: Jimmy G reveals lesson he learned after torn ACL]

If Crabtree and Sherman line up against one another in 2019, it will serve as yet another as how much has changed since that NFC Championship game and how much hasn't, assuming Crabtree and Sherman talk trash once again.

NFL rumors: Ex-49ers receiver Michael Crabtree signs with Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area