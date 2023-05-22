Ex-49ers QB Josh Johnson continues well-traveled NFL career with Ravens

Ex-49ers QB Johnson continues well-traveled career with Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Quarterback Josh Johnson had three previous stints with the 49ers before ever stepping on the field for a meaningful game.

As it turned out, his first non-preseason appearance with the 49ers came in a forgettable NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles after Brock Purdy was injured.

Johnson was on the field for just 23 snaps before he left the game after being diagnosed with a concussion in a game the 49ers lost 31-7.

Johnson’s time with the 49ers has come to an end, but his career is not over, yet.

The 37-year-old signed a contract Monday with the Baltimore Ravens, the club announced. It is the third time he has signed with the Ravens after breaking into the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008.

Johnson now begins his 24th stint with a professional team, including 14 different NFL franchises. He has also played in the United Football League, Alliance of American Football and the XFL.

In the NFC Championship game, Johnson completed seven of 13 pass attempts for 74 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. His fumble late in the first half enabled the Eagles to cash in with a touchdown to take a 21-7 lead into the third quarter.

Johnson sustained a concussion on the fifth play of the second half on a hit from Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Johnson’s injury forced Purdy to re-enter the game despite sustaining a torn ligament in his throwing elbow in the first quarter.

The 49ers began organized team activities on Monday with Purdy, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen filling out their depth chart at quarterback.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast