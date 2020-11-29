NFL rumors: Ex-49ers executive Trent Baalke named Jaguars' interim GM

Report: Former 49ers GM Baalke hired by Jags on interim basis originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in need of a new general manager, but in the interim, a familiar face to 49ers fans will take over.

Following Jacksonville's 27-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the Jaguars fired GM David Caldwell. NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported shortly thereafter that former 49ers general manager Trent Baalke will take over for Caldwell on an interim basis.

Trent Baalke is the #Jaguars' interim GM. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 29, 2020

Baalke served as San Francisco's GM from 2011 through '16, a span in which the 49ers went a combined 51-44-1 and made it to three consecutive NFC Championship games. He was fired following the 2016 season and replaced by current 49ers GM John Lynch.

After working for the NFL as a football operations consultant up until last year, Baalke was hired by the Jaguars in February as their director of player personnel, working alongside Caldwell. He'll now take on a larger role in the front office, at least temporarily, as Jacksonville (1-10) finishes out a lost season.

If Baalke is still the GM come draft time, don't be surprised if the Jags pick a player coming off a torn ACL. Or two.