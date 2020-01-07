NFL rumors: Ex-49ers coaches Mike McCarthy, Mike Nolan reunite with Cowboys

After stringing him along for what felt like three years, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones finally cut ties with Jason Garrett as head coach of "America's Team" on Sunday and reportedly replaced him with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday, according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

Scoopage alert: the @dallascowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. Announcement and press conference expected later this week @NFLonFOX #cowboys — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 6, 2020

Prior to taking the head job with the Packers in 2006, McCarthy, of course, was hired by Mike Nolan and served as the 49ers' offensive coordinator for one season. And now that he's back in charge of an NFL team, McCarthy reportedly will return the favor and hire Nolan on his own staff as the Cowboys' new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Mike Nolan hired Mike McCarthy to be his #49ers offensive coordinator in 2005. McCarthy's previous job was with Saints. Now, McCarthy hires Nolan off Saints to run his Dallas defense. https://t.co/MLZfVXIRp6 — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 6, 2020

Since being fired by San Francisco following the 2008 season, Nolan served as defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons from 2009-14. Most recently, he has served as the New Orleans Saints' linebackers coach for each of the last three seasons.

Nolan's reported move to Dallas completes an historic circle, as his father, Dick -- also a former 49ers head coach -- was former Cowboys' Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry's top defensive assistant for two seasons prior to taking the San Francisco job.

The 49ers and Cowboys have a longstanding rivalry that has featured several key players participating for both sides at one point or another. Apparently, that extends to the coaching staffs, too.

