NFL rumors: Ex-49er Solomon Thomas, Raiders agree to one-year contract

Report: Raiders to sign ex-49ers DL Thomas to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders are signing ex-49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, citing sources.

The #Raiders are signing DL Solomon Thomas to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, per source. A new home for Thomas, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 draft who’s still only 25. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2021

Pelissero reports the deal is worth up to $5 million.

Thomas has been rehabbing an injury this entire offseason after undergoing surgery to repair tears to the ACL, lateral meniscus and medial patellofemoral ligament in his left knee. He does expect to be ready before the start of the regular season, however.

The 25-year-old told NBC Sports Bay Area back in February that he was looking forward to free agency. Even if it didn’t work out with a reunion to San Francisco, he was excited to test the waters and see who wanted him.

Perhaps a change of scenery will do him good. He didn’t quite live up to the hype the 49ers anticipated after being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Thomas appeared in 48 games across four seasons with the 49ers, collecting 95 tackles and six sacks. In John Lynch's first draft as 49ers GM, he infamously selected Thomas before star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Numbers aside, Thomas became a big advocate for mental health and suicide prevention after his sister, Ella, died by suicide.

The Raiders got themselves a good one, especially if Thomas returns healthy and can reach his full potential.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast