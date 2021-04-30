NFL rumors: Ex-49er Jerick McKinnon signing contract with Chiefs

Report: Former 49ers RB McKinnon signing with Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jerick McKinnon made it clear he wasn't interested in returning to the 49ers in free agency, and he appears to have found a new home.

McKinnon is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Media's Peter Schrager reported Friday citing league sources.

McKinnon only managed to play 16 games for the 49ers after being signed in free agency back in 2018, as injuries cost him his first two seasons in the Bay Area.

He amassed 572 total yards and five touchdowns in 2020 for the 49ers. He told former teammate Deebo Samuel that he was not returning in a live stream back in January.

"Am I stay with the Niners? Man, f--k no. Hell you talking about? We gone. We gone," McKinnon told Samuel.

McKinnon joins a Chiefs running back room already featuring 2020 first-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast