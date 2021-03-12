NFL rumors: Emmanuel Moseley, 49ers agree on two-year, $10M contract

Report: 49ers bring back Moseley on two-year, $10M deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Emmanuel Moseley won't be going anywhere in free agency, as the 49ers and the cornerback reached an agreement on a two-year contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported citing league sources.

49ers reached agreement with CB Emmanuel Moseley on a two-year deal worth up $10.1 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

Moseley played 12 games for the 49ers in 2020, with eight starts. He led the 49ers with nine pass deflections despite missing four games, and finished with 38 solo tackles and one interception.

At 25 years old, Moseley offers some upside and has been a reliable defensive back for the 49ers over his three seasons in the Bay Area.

He earned a 58.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2020, slightly down from his 70.0 overall mark in 2019. Most of the 49ers' defensive grades suffered last season due to the unrelenting wave of injuries that overtook the roster.

Moseley was one of four potential free agents from the 49ers' secondary, and will provide some important continuity should Richard Sherman, Ahkello Witherspoon or Jason Verrett end up taking their talents elsewhere.

