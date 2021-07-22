NFL Rumors: Eight Patriots players to begin camp on PUP list

Report: Eight Patriots players to begin camp on PUP list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On Thursday, Stephon Gilmore reportedly was present at New England Patriots training camp but placed on the active/physically unable to perform list.

The All-Pro cornerback is one of eight Patriots beginning camp on the PUP list, joining defensive tackle Byron Cowart, linebacker Terez Hall, tight end Dalton Keene, special teamer Brandon King, wide receiver Devin Smith, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, and outside linebacker Chase Winovich.

Patriots opening on the active/physically unable to perform list: DT Byron Cowart, CB Stephon Gilmore, LB Terez Hall, TE Dalton Keene, ST Brandon King, WR Devin Smith, QB Jarrett Stidham, OLB Chase Winovich.



This means they aren’t ready to practice. Can come off PUP any time. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 22, 2021

Players can be removed from the active/PUP list at any time. If they remain on PUP at the end of the preseason, they are placed on the reserve/PUP list and forced to miss at least the first six games of the season.

Patriots camp is set to begin July 28.