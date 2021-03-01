NFL rumors: Eagles reportedly a team to 'keep an eye on' in Marcus Mariota pursuit

Eagles reportedly team to 'keep eye on' for dual-threat QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Folks, you'll never believe it, but a long-dead Eagles storyline that dates back to the Chip Kelly era has been resuscitated.

Marcus Mariota, once the apple of Kelly's eye in the 2015 NFL Draft, is under contract with the Raiders in 2021, but his future with the team is unclear as rumblings about him competing for a starting job next season circulate.

Mariota, 28, will likely have at least a few suitors for potential trade or release scenarios - and one of those suitors sounds like it could be the Eagles.

That's according to The Athletic's Ben Standig, who dropped this nugget Monday about Mariota's future:

"While Philadelphia wouldn’t seem like an obvious landing spot — Jalen Hurts remains, and Mariota and Carson Wentz are repped by the same agency — one prominent league source said to keep an eye on the Eagles if Mariota is traded or released."

Well okay then!

If the Raiders release or trade Mariota, they can save $11.35 million against the cap and won't have any dead money from his deal, according to Over The Cap. That's a pricey for a backup, so it feels fairly possible that he's not with Las Vegas next year.

Which then makes you start wondering about his potential fit in Philadelphia, if that interest is indeed there. What exactly are the Eagles getting into if they're looking at Mariota?

The vet appeared in one game last season with the Raiders in relief of an injured Derek Carr, completing 17 of 28 passes for 226 yards, a touchdown, and an interception along with nine carries for 88 yards and a touchdown. The Raiders lost to the Chargers, 30-27.

Across 64 career games, Mariota has completed 62.9% of his passes, has a 4.3% touchdown rate, a 2.5% interception rate, and averages 7.5 yards per pass attempt. He also averages 3.9 rush attempts per game for 23.2 rush yards per game, and has 12 career rushing touchdowns.

He's not exactly a high-ceiling option, but if the Eagles strike out on finding a QB of the future in this April's draft and they don't want Jalen Hurts to enter training camp without any competition, Mariota could prove to be a veteran option at a reasonable price.

Mariota would likely take a prove-it deal the way Ryan Tannehill did with Tennessee when Tannehill was trying to fix his career. Tannehill signed a 1-year, $7 million deal with the Titans in 2019. The Eagles don't have much money this offseason, but it's possible Howie Roseman could squeeze some kind of incentive-laden one-year deal under the cap as he restructures and releases a number of players.

Is it an exciting option? No. At this point we basically know what kind of player Mariota is, and his play isn't something you get very excited about. But the Eagles aren't going to be good next year, and using Mariota as a possible stop-gap starter or competition against Hurts isn't the worst idea in the world.

It's not my first option, but don't be surprised if it's where the Eagles end up.

