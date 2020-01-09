NFL Rumors: Eagles reportedly interested in Kevin O'Connell for offensive coordinator

Former Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell was bound to receive interest after Washington hired Scott Turner to the same position, and it appears a division rival has their eyes on him.

According to Tim McManus, O'Connell is one of two candidates for the Eagles' offensive coordinator opening along with former Colts head coach Jim Caldwell. Philadelphia fired OC Mike Groh and wide receiver coach Carson Walch Thursday.

Head coach Doug Pederson calls the plays for the Eagles, so the offensive coordinator position is primarily leaned on for game-planning.

It's unknown whether this would interest O'Connell or not, but if the 34-year-old wants to continue to ascend the coaching ranks, it's important to know the Eagles would not be your typical offensive coordinator job.

Before Groh took over as offensive coordinator in Philly, Frank Reich held the position during the team's Super Bowl championship season. He was hired as the Colts' head coach the following offseason.

Some Redskins fans might be worried about the Redskins letting another young offensive mind get away, similar to Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan.

We probably won't know if hiring Turner was the right move or not until the end of next season, but if O'Connell catches on with the Eagles? A division rival? That would not be ideal.

