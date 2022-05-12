NFL rumors: Eagles reportedly discussed Jalen Reagor trade with Ravens during draft

Eagles reportedly discussed Reagor trade with Ravens during draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror and the Eagles are still catching roses being thrown at them from analysts for their return over the three-day event.

Despite how well the Eagles did filling holes in their roster with quality players, their secondary was not addressed. If they don’t add anyone, they will head into training camp with huge question marks at both cornerback and safety.

At least per one insider, the Eagles had a chance to make a deal that could have been mutually beneficial for both teams involved.

Adam Caplan of the Inside the Birds Podcast said the Ravens were dangling veteran safety Chuck Clark during the draft, and did have at least preliminary discussions with the Eagles.

“The Ravens were trying to trade Chuck Clark during the draft and they talked to the Eagles,” Caplan said. "Our understanding and it still is that they were not interested in Chuck Clark at that point. Now you say, ‘How can that be? The guy’s a starting safety, he’s losing his starting job!’

“We were also told that [Jalen] Reagor’s name came up. There was no offer. The Ravens definitely, from multiple sources, had had interest in Reagor during the [2020] draft. Reagor’s name came up, but there was no offer.”

Without knowing the terms of any possible trade, it is more than a little surprising that the Eagles wouldn’t try to make a move for Clark. It’s an obvious area of need and Reagor is at one of the few positions at which the Eagles have a surplus.

Clark certainly seems like the odd man out in Baltimore. The Ravens added at safety in both free agency (Marcus Williams) and in the first round of the draft (Kyle Hamilton). While Hamilton may not start Week 1, he’s coming, and Clark is imminently expendable.

A deal would make sense financially as well. Clark has two years left on his current contract. He stands to make $4.6 million in 2022 and $5.1 million in 2023. Even if it doesn’t work out, they can cut him after one season and they’ll have to eat just $1.9 million in dead cap money.

The upshot here is that Clark could still be available, and if we know anything about Howie Roseman, it’s that he doesn’t make a lot of bad trades.

