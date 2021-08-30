NFL rumors: Eagles reportedly discussed trades at linebacker, offensive line

Eagles have 'discussed' trades at unexpected position: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are less than two weeks away from kicking off the 2021 campaign, and their team feels markedly different than it did at the end of last season.

Not because Carson Wentz is in Indianapolis. Not because Doug Pederson is no longer an NFL head coach.

No, things feel different because apparently other teams around the league are interested in trading for... the Eagles' linebackers.

For a team that had one of the thinnest linebacker corps in recent memory during the 2020 season, the idea that any team would be interested in poaching some depth LBs from the Eagles just eight months later is pretty wild. But Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer reports that's exactly what's happening:

"The Eagles are another team taking calls on offensive linemen — their issues of the last few years staying healthy up front have actually created a situation where they have experienced backups. Philly’s also discussed dealing away some linebacker depth."

The Eagles fielding calls on offensive lineman is no surprise, considering Jeff Stoutland is a master at molding young players into replacement-level (and even starter-level) talent. Andre Dillard springs to mind as a likely name in those talks, as does Matt Pryor.

But the Eagles discussing a linebacker trade is fascinating, and encouraging.

Right now here are the listed linebackers on the Eagles' roster:

Eric Wilson

Alex Singleton

T.J. Edwards

Shaun Bradley

Patrick Johnson

JaCoby Stevens

Davion Taylor

Genard Avery

Wilson, Singleton, and Edwards are virtual locks to be on the roster. After that, I'd guess any one of those names could probably be had for the right price in a deal. They're all young, they all have some modicum of potential or upside, and for linebacker-needy teams that could be enough. Perhaps Roseman tries to swing a player-for-player deal? Or maybe he opts to load up on more draft capital ahead of the crucial 2022 draft.

Whatever the case is - maybe no trade gets done and, as NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro expects in his latest 53-man roster projection, the team keeps seven of these linebackers - it's kind of encouraging to know the Eagles have fixed one of their biggest weaknesses to the point that other teams actually see their linebackers as a place where they might extract valuable talent.

Just another feather in Roseman's sneakily good offseason.

