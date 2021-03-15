NFL rumors: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts spotted working out with free agent wide receiver

Hurts looks sharp in workout video with Ward and... Agholor?! originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After an unexpectedly turbulent offseason, Jalen Hurts is the only quarterback on the Eagles' roster as the league year begins Monday, making him the de facto QB1 for now.

Eagles fans seem torn on whether they're excited for Hurts to be the team's long-term starting QB, but the second-year QB is putting in the work to make sure, if he indeed is the starter Week 1, he'll be ready.

Hurts is out in Texas this week, working out with a few NFL wide receivers including current Eagles wideout Greg Ward Jr., and... former Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor?!

What?

Here's 48 seconds of footage from their workouts that Ward uploaded to his Instagram on Sunday - with some of the video tilted, because technology is like that:

Jalen Hurts really does throw a nice long ball. pic.twitter.com/zjNKhEkcBN — Adam Hermann (@adamwhermann) March 14, 2021

If you're willing to tilt your head or your phone, you can watch a series of short, intermediate, and deep balls from Hurts to Ward and Agholor.

Oh, and guess who's a free agent starting Monday? That'd be Agholor.

Is an Eagles reunion in the works? Hmm.

It's hard to say whether he'd be willing to return to Philadelphia, even if there's a new head coach and quarterback in town. Frankly, he'd be a welcome addition to an Eagles WR corps that desperately needs good, young talent.

Agholor signed a 1-year, $1.047 million deal last season with the Raiders and had a career year, catching 48 passes for 896 yards and 8 TDs. He looked like a whole new man, meshing with Derek Carr and becoming a legit deep ball threat.

There might even be a chance that Agholor played so well in 2020, the Eagles can no longer afford him. Never count out Howie Roseman, though.

The Eagles drafted Agholor 20th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. He caught 224 passes for 2,515 yards and 18 TDs in 71 regular-season games with the Eagles, and caught 15 passes for 167 yards in the 2017 postseason en route to the Eagles' Super Bowl victory. But bad drops and inconsistent play caught up with him, and the team chose to move on last offseason.

Agholor owns an intriguing place in Eagles history. We'll see if he gets another chance to tell his story.

