NFL rumors: Eagles made Jamal Adams’ list but All-Pro safety prefers Cowboys

We found out last week that Jets star safety Jamal Adams requested a trade and we also found out there were seven teams on his list of preferred destinations, including the Eagles.

But of the seven teams on that list, it seems like he has one clear preference.

In this video from a fan posted to social media on Sunday, Adams is asked if he's going to Dallas.

He replies, "I"m trying, bro."

@dallascowboys I got proof that Jamal Adams wants to come to Dallas pic.twitter.com/g398Wmqsft — Jakson 🇸🇻 (@JaksonVelasquez) June 22, 2020

OK, Adams telling a Cowboys fan he's trying to play for the Cowboys might not seem like a definitive preference. But Adams grew up in the Dallas area and ESPN's Rich Cimini wrote this: "A source said Adams wants to play for the Cowboys so much that he might be willing to table extension talks."

Last week, I already went through the reasons I don't think the Eagles will end up with Adams. It's basically the same list of reasons for why they haven't ended up with Yannick Ngakoue.

Adams is a great player and he'd make the Eagles better but they'd have to trade considerable assets to get him and then they'd have to sign him to a long-term deal worth at least $15 million per season. With the Eagles' salary cap situation, they need to be careful and they know that. The Eagles are trying to win this season but it's not Super Bowl or bust; they're also trying to manage the cap and build long-term too. That means keeping draft picks and finding young and cheap players.

As it relates to the Cowboys, you'd think they'd want to pay their franchise quarterback before trading for and signing a safety, even if that safety is an All-Pro. But there's no question that Adams would immediately make the Cowboys better. The Eagles would probably prefer to see him not end up in the NFC East.

