NFL Rumors: Eagles losing a top Howie Roseman assistant to Bears

Reuben Frank
·2 min read
  • Howie Roseman
The Eagles are losing a highly regarded member of Howie Roseman’s scouting department to an NFC rival.

Ian Cunningham, who’s been with the Eagles since 2017, most recently as director of player personnel, is joining the Bears as assistant general manager under close friend Ryan Poles, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Poles was named Bears GM on Tuesday, replacing the fired Ryan Pace. Cunningham will become the first front office executive in Bears history to carry the assistant general manager title.

Since Cunningham is under contract to the Eagles, the Bears would only be allowed to hire him if it’s for a promotion, and assistant general manager is the only title that makes sense between GM and director of player personnel.

Cunningham has won two Super Bowl rings, first working with legendary Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome in Baltimore and then working with Roseman with the Eagles in 2017.

In Baltimore, Cunningham worked closely with Joe Douglas, who brought him to Philadelphia. Cunningham quickly moved up the ranks with the Eagles, from director of college scouting to assistant director of player personnel to director of player personnel this past year, a role he shared with Brandon Brown.

In his nine years in Baltimore, the Ravens were 85-59, the sixth-best record in the NFL during that nine-year span. The Eagles were 44-36-1 in his five years in Philly, the 13th-best record in the league. Overall, his teams have reached the playoffs in 10 of his 14 NFL seasons.

Cunningham played college football for Virginia, where he was teammates with Chris Long, and was in training camp with the Chiefs in 2008, the year before Poles was first hired by the Chiefs as a scouting assistant.

Cunningham was a second cousin of legendary tennis Hall of Famer Arthur Ashe, the only Black man to win singles titles at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the Australian Open.

