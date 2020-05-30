NFL Rumors: Eagles' Lane Johnson gives his take on possible LeSean McCoy reunion

Lane Johnson and DeSean Jackson spent the better part of a half-hour chatting on Instagram Live on Friday night, discussing Jackson's early days in football, Jackson's long and successful career, and reminiscing about their first season together with the Eagles in 2013.

Towards the end, the two were searching for fan questions to answer when Jackson saw yet another comment asking about rumors of LeSean McCoy returning to Philadelphia for one last season.

Jackson, who's been busy on Instagram with athletes isolated during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, said he'd talked about McCoy enough. For the record, it seems he'd like to see McCoy return.

But then, he turned the question on Johnson: Does Lane want Shady back in midnight green?

It was a brief exchange, but Johnson - as he always is - was honest:

DESEAN: How you feel about Shady coming back? LANE: [Laughs] Shoot, I want to see it.

Folks, there you have it.

It sure seems like there could be mounting momentum towards a McCoy-Eagles reunion.

The Eagles are in the market for a veteran running back to spell RB1 Miles Sanders. With Carlos Hyde off the market, they've been frequently linked to McCoy and Devonta Freeman. Whether Freeman will accept a steep discount is unclear, though he made it clear this week that he won't be retiring.

But McCoy might end up being the more reasonably-priced option, and someone who already understands the franchise and city.

McCoy has made clear he'd like to finish his career by playing for the Eagles in 2020. From earlier this month:

"I could see that," McCoy said Wednesday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "On another note, since I left, you haven't seen the 25 active in green, so you never know. I'm going to keep my options open, though. I could see myself there in Philly. Like I said, that's home, so you never know."

Story continues

We'll see.

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19



Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

NFL Rumors: Eagles' Lane Johnson gives his take on possible LeSean McCoy reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia