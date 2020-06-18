NFL rumors: Eagles on Jamal Adams' wish list, but would they pull trigger on trade?

Hours after we learned that All-Pro safety Jamal Adams has requested to be traded by the Jets, the Eagles have made his short list of preferred destinations.

This from ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Here are the seven teams to which Jets' Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams would welcome a trade, per source:

🏈Ravens

🏈Cowboys

🏈Texans

🏈Chiefs

🏈Eagles

🏈49ers

🏈Seahawks













— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2020

It's not really a surprise that the Eagles have made this list. It seems like every time there's a list for a player, the Eagles are on it. GM Howie Roseman will never turn down a phone call. And all seven of these teams are good; after playing for the Jets for three seasons, Adams wants to play for a winner.

But the real question is this: Would the Eagles actually pull the trigger on a trade for Adams?

The short answer is that it's hard to believe they would.

That's certainly no knock on Adams, who is unquestionably one of the best safeties in the NFL. He's a 24-year-old two-time Pro Bowler and was an All-Pro in 2019 while playing for a 7-9 team. There's no question that the Eagles would be a better team with Adams, especially after they cut ties with Malcolm Jenkins this offseason and have replaced him with a combination of Jalen Mills, Will Parks and K'Von Wallace. And, sure, Roseman would be able to work out a trade with old buddy Joe Douglas.

Here comes the but …

But it seems unlikely the Eagles will pull the trigger on a trade for Adams.

Adams is in the final year of his rookie contract with the Jets and is also under contract in 2021 on a fifth-year option. But Adams wants to get paid and that means paying him like one of the top safeties in the NFL. So we're talking about a contract in the range of $15 million per season.

Story continues

The Eagles are in a little bit of a precarious situation when it comes to their salary cap. While the Eagles have over $24 million in cap space for 2020, they're counting on carrying over most of that to the 2021 season, when they'll need all the extra space they can get.

And that doesn't even consider the fact that the Jets need to be compensated for Adams. They're going to demand a high price and the Eagles understand they need all their draft picks to build their team the right way. When you're in a tough spot with the cap, the best way out of that is by finding young and inexpensive players in the draft.

Right now, the Eagles aren't in win-now mode. They're in an in-between phase where they want to be competitive but also want to get younger and build for the future.

Could they build with Adams? Absolutely. He's still young and already in his prime - kind of Yannick Ngakoue. But the Eagles would have to give up significant compensation - picks and money - to make it happen. Never say never, but this seems unlikely.

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19





Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.





More on the Eagles

NFL rumors: Eagles on Jamal Adams' wish list, but would they pull trigger on trade? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia