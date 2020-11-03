NFL rumors: Will Eagles be interested in LB Vic Beasley after Titans release?

Could Eagles bring in newly released former Pro Bowl LB? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NFL trade deadline came and went without the Eagles making a move to address their lackluster linebacker corps, but that doesn't mean they're out of options.

The Titans cut loose multiple players on Tuesday, following a surprising Week 8 loss to the Bengals, and informed linebacker Vic Beasley that he will be released Wednesday. Beasley signed a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Titans this offseason after beginning his career with five fruitful seasons with the Falcons.

Beasley, 28, was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2016 when he raked up 15.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and six forced fumbles en route to the Falcons' infamous Super Bowl appearance.

He never returned to that league-dominant form, but he piled up 18.0 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles in his next three seasons in Atlanta - nothing to scoff at.

His time with the Titans was less successful. Beasley didn't start a game with Tennessee, and notched just three tackles (and a forced fumble) in five games. He showed up late to training camp, failed a physical, and was sidelined early in the season with knee problems.

So should the Eagles, hungry for help at linebacker, be interested?

Linebacker is decidedly still a position of need. T.J. Edwards had a strong first game back, and Alex Singleton has shown flashes, but having Beasley as a second or third linebacker would make that position group so much stronger.

Beasley is more of a pass-rushing linebacker rather than someone who can help the Eagles in pass coverage, but he's still a former top-tier talent, and he can likely be had for cheap after his strange stint in Tennessee. What's the harm in working him out and seeing what he's got?

Further, Beasley played under current Eagles defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel in Atlanta, when Manuel was the defensive coordinator for two years.

Manuel wouldn't be directly responsible for Beasley, but having someone in the building who understands how he operates would certainly be helpful.

If I'm Howie Roseman, I'm taking a low-cost flier on a guy in his athletic prime and seeing if I can massage him back towards that All-Pro form. If things work out, maybe he's interested in returning next season. If they don't, he's off the books.

We'll see what Roseman thinks.

