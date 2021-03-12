NFL rumors: Eagles GM Howie Roseman reportedly got into locker room flare-up with veteran in 2018

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Hermann
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Roseman, Eagles vet had locker room flare-up in 2018: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Howie Roseman has had a tough go in the court of public opinion over the last six months, as the Eagles underperformed and the organization lost its Super Bowl-winning head coach and franchise QB in quick succession while Roseman surprisingly survived the purge.

And the hits just keep coming.

In a deep-dive published Friday in the Inquirer, insider Jeff McLane examined Roseman's relationship with Lurie in great detail - the whole thing is worth your time - and described an extremely wild snippet about a dust-up between Roseman and veteran offensive lineman Lane Johnson back in 2018.

After a tough outing for Johnson early in the 2018 season, Roseman ribbed him in the cafeteria about his performance, but the joke landed poorly, according to McLane, and Johnson left the Eagles' facility.

Later that season, when the Eagles flew to London to face the Jaguars, Johnson wasn't sure he could play as he dealt with a high ankle sprain, which for some reason Roseman didn't appreciate. Roseman "berated" Johnson, according to McLane, and then this wild scene reportedly unfolded:

"The tackle finished suiting up and as he walked by Roseman, the GM said, according to sources, 'Good, you have your mouthpiece in, now you can’t say anything stupid.'

"The last comment, which a source close to Roseman said was intended to be playful, set Johnson off. 'I can’t play for this [expletive],' he said, according to a source. He took off his equipment and went to the showers and missed pregame warmups. Left tackle Jason Peters went to Pederson's office for help defusing the situation.

"Defensive end Chris Long, right guard Brandon Brooks, and others talked Johnson into playing. He lasted seven plays. Johnson further aggravated his ankle injury and sprained a knee ligament.

"The Eagles still won. Roseman sought counsel on how to apologize to Johnson and did so on the plane ride home, sources said. Johnson sat out the next game, but he returned in Week 11 and played through injury the rest of the season. (Johnson did not respond to a request for comment, although a source said his relationship with Roseman is good.)"

Well then!

It's good to know Johnson and Roseman have apparently repaired their relationship since then, but can you imagine if Johnson had been closer to the end of his contract when that went down? Constantly needling a guy who seems to be tired of your jokes isn't the best way to show him he's liked and wanted within the organization.

Also, if McLane is right (his track record suggests he is) and Roseman indeed did berate Johnson for having concerns about playing through an ankle injury... that's not good. That might actually be the bigger problem. 

There will always be some back-and-forth between players and GMs, and it might not always be friendly, but there's no reason for anyone from the front office to have influence over whether or not a player dealing with an injury suits up. That should be exclusively a team doctor/training staff discussion, since they're the ones who are actually paid to evaluate how bad injuries are and whether or not it's safe to play. 

Roseman has been roasted this offseason by fans who think he's lost his talent evaluation touch, and aren't happy with the lack of cap space as we head into free agency. Most of the criticism has been fair. 

And now we're adding dashes of interpersonal problems to the cauldron of Eagles fans' angst? Yeah, that isn't going to do Roseman any favors with the fan base.

Maybe Howie should spend a little less time ragging on guys in the locker room and a little more time focusing on not picking the worst wide receiver available in every NFL Draft until the end of time.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We’re out there’: Ron Rivera doesn’t deny report that Washington is aggressively seeking new QB

    Reports show that Washington has been one of the most aggressive teams when looking for a new quarterback, and Ron Rivera all but confirmed.

  • Andrew Whitworth on Matt Stafford: Nobody in NFL who doesn’t have a lot of respect for him

    Andrew Whitworth says everyone around the NFL has a lot of respect for Matthew Stafford.

  • Trump reportedly showed people at a shiva photos of naked women on a yacht and called his CFO's Long Island house 'embarrassing'

    The traditional Jewish mourning event follows the burial of a close family member and is not designed to include photos of naked women.

  • Razzies: Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway nominated for 'worst acting'

    Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway are up for Razzies, the annual alternative to the Oscars.

  • Cam Newton's return doesn't solve Patriots' post-Tom Brady problem, but it may turn out better than Year 1

    We get another year of the Bill and Cam show. What it's capable of producing on the football field is a big question.

  • NFL trade rumors: Chiefs' surprising OL moves should lead to an obvious Eagles trade

    One of the best teams in the NFL made a huge pair of moves on Thursday - and they could impact the Eagles. By Adam Hermann

  • Charli D'Amelio deletes TikTok video over ominous messages: 'Leave that poor girl alone'

    Charli D'Amelio posted a TikTok video of herself dancing on March 11, only to take it down a few hours later when people started harassing her.

  • NFL rumors: Tom Brady, Buccaneers agree to contract extension to save salary cap space

    Tom Brady has agreed to a contract extension with the Buccaneers that saves the Super Bowl champions a ton of salary cap space.

  • Reports: Tom Brady signs extension through 2022 season with Tampa Bay

    Brady's extension likely lowers his 2021 salary cap number after he signed a 2-year, $50 million deal ahead of 2020.

  • Alonzo Mourning Recalls Attending Wild Prince Party in His 20s: 'Something Out of a Movie'

    Alonzo Mourning remembers the time he attended the “livest party” he’s ever been to in his whole career at Prince’s Paisley Park in Minnesota.

  • The Judas to Fred Hampton’s Messiah: the tragic tale of teen car thief turned FBI mole Bill O’Neal

    Hollywood loves dividing the world up into heroes and villains. This awards season, in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, more contenders than usual feature characters whose good or evil is defined by the nature of their involvement in America’s historic civil rights movement. Two acclaimed films, both in the running for an Oscar Best Picture nomination, take place in Chicago in the late Sixties: Judas and the Black Messiah, Shaka King’s eviscerating tragedy trapped inside the body of a mobster thriller; and The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin’s soaring, old-fashioned courtroom drama. Here we find Daniel Kaluuya’s Fred Hampton (Judas) and Sacha Baron Cohen’s Abbie Hoffman (Chicago Seven) on the side of the angels; while Martin Sheen’s greasily prosthetics-sporting J Edgar Hoover (Judas), and Frank Langella’s Judge Julius Hoffman (Chicago Seven) are with the devils. But one character stands out amid the moral stratification, the more intriguing for his grey edges, his ambiguity, the slippery difficulty of attempting to judge him entirely. That character is also a real life figure, played by Lakeith Stanfield. He’s the eponymous Judas, and his name is William O’Neal. O’Neal grew up on the west side of Chicago, but beyond that, little is known about his early life. In 1966, at the age of 17, he stumbled headlong into history when he was picked up by the police for stealing a car and driving it across state lines into Michigan. The teenager turned out to be rather more audacious than your average car thief – he flashed a forged FBI badge at the cop who tried to arrest him. Impersonating an FBI officer is a federal crime that carries a hefty prison sentence, but an opportunistically minded agent, Roy Martin Mitchell (a brilliantly calculating performance from Jesse Plemons), cut him a deal. He would forget about the stolen car charge if O’Neal agreed to spy on the Illinois chapter of the Black Panthers. In the film, O’Neal barely hesitates before agreeing.

  • Former NFL Quarterback Jon Kitna Claims Ex-Wideout Was Drunk During Game

    Jon Kitna told Ryen Russillo that a former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver was hammered during a game, but still put up nearly 200 receiving yards.

  • Cryptic Signs that Russell Wilson is going to be traded to the Chicago Bears

    Are these signs pointing to Russell Wilson heading to Chicago?

  • Fox News airs 'live Tucker reaction' shot during Biden's speech

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson is apparently pivoting to YouTube-style reaction videos. President Biden on Thursday evening delivered the first prime-time address of his presidency, discussing the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the major news networks covered the speech, but Fox News's approach was certainly unique. Biden was speaking during the hour that Tucker Carlson Tonight would normally air, and Fox through much of the address threw a "live Tucker reaction" box in the bottom corner of the screen, which just showed Carlson sitting there silently listening to it. Fox News has an inset box during Biden's address showing Tucker Carlson reacting to what Biden is saying in realtime labeled LIVE TUCKER REACTION pic.twitter.com/pzTOBFvwTU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2021 Presumably, the intention was partially to assure impatient Tucker Carlson Tonight fans that their regularly scheduled programming would begin soon, and the network even made use of a series of chyrons repeatedly hyping up Carlson's comments, as if he were about to deliver the official response to the State of the Union. "TUCKER RESPONDS TO BIDEN IN LESS THAN 3 MINUTES," said one chyron, while another promised, "BIDEN SPEECH NEARLY FINISHED; TUCKER WILL RESPOND," and still another oddly impatient one declared, "BIDEN SHOULD BE FINISHED; TUCKER IS ON ANY MINUTE." The reaction box quickly drew derision on Twitter, with CNN's Oliver Darcy also ripping into the network's chyrons, writing, "It goes without saying, this is not how an actual news network covers a presidential address." It remains to be seen whether Fox could make this a staple, but either way, superimposing the "live Tucker reaction" box onto various other things may be a meme just waiting to happen. More stories from theweek.comThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folderThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

  • PODCAST: Why the Patriots have tremendous power in 2021 free agency

    Why the Patriots are SO powerful in 2021 free agency. And why Cam Newton's return to the Patriots makes sense.

  • A Whole New Dimension to Andrew Cuomo’s Disgrace

    Andrew Cuomo’s fall from media sainthood has entered its sexual-harassment phase. The last couple of weeks, there’s been a new accuser or allegation every several days. Let’s review the six accusers: One: Cuomo’s former aide, Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of “pervasive harassment” of women, in both touching — including kissing her on the lips without warning — and sexual comments. Two: Charlotte Bennett, an executive assistant and health-policy adviser in the Cuomo administration, said Cuomo “asked her numerous questions about her personal life, including whether she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, and had said that he was open to relationships with women in their 20s — comments she interpreted as clear overtures to a sexual relationship.” Three: Anna Ruch had never met Cuomo when she encountered him at a wedding reception, and the governor “put his hand on Ms. Ruch’s bare lower back. . . . When she removed his hand with her own, Ms. Ruch recalled, the governor remarked that she seemed ‘aggressive’ and placed his hands on her cheeks, and asked if he could kiss her.” Four: Ana Liss, a policy and operations aide to Cuomo from 2013 to 2015, told the Wall Street Journal that Cuomo regularly asked her and other female staffers about their dating lives, touched them and commented about their physical appearance. She described an event where he “hugged her, kissed her on both cheeks and then wrapped his arm around her lower back and grabbed her waist.” Five: Karen Hinton, who was Cuomo’s press aide when he was secretary of housing and urban development in 2000, said he “summoned her to his dimly lit hotel room and embraced her after a work event. . . . She says she pulled away from Cuomo, but he pulled her back toward his body, holding her before she backed away and left the room.” Six: An unidentified member of the governor’s Executive Chamber staff told her supervisors that she had been summoned to the mansion to assist the governor with a work-related matter, and that Cuomo groped her, according to the Albany Times Union. Needless to say, if the rules Democrats applied to Brett Kavanaugh were still operative — a mere accusation, if even vaguely plausible, and sometimes not even that, is enough to sink someone — Cuomo would be gone yesterday. His accusers, without any apparent coordination, several of them his own former aides rather than political enemies, are describing a consistent pattern of behavior that doesn’t require any wild leaps of faith to believe. What’s more, in the case of Anna Ruch, we have an actual photo of the behavior — and Ruch’s facial expression makes clear that she is not welcoming Cuomo’s hands on each side of her face. Andrew Cuomo is an impulsive, temperamental, sometimes-raging, often-bullying egomaniac prone to spectacular failures of self-awareness, and it’s notable that no one who knows the governor is exclaiming, “Talking to female underlings about their sex lives and pressuring them for a relationship? That just doesn’t sound like the Andrew Cuomo I know!” Some of Cuomo’s denials have been carefully couched, or he’s claimed that his attempts at friendly banter or, incredibly enough, mentorship have been misunderstood. By his own standards, too, he should also be gone yesterday — he was eager to get in front of the “me too” parade when it was politically convenient, and he even changed New York’s law to make the standard for harassment lower in a way that might come back to bite him now. That said, everyone accused of a crime or inappropriate behavior is entitled to some due process, and the allegations against the governor should indeed be investigated by an independent third party. (A genuinely independent third-party investigator, not one appointed by the governor’s office, as he initially suggested.) State attorney general Letitia James has now appointed to conduct that investigation two well-regarded lawyers — a former federal prosecutor who, as acting U.S. attorney in Manhattan, oversaw some of the Justice Department’s previous investigation of the Cuomo administration, in which some top officials were convicted on corruption charges (although the governor himself was not charged); and an employment-law expert with extensive experience representing plaintiffs in sexual-harassment cases. In addition, the sixth complainant’s groping allegation has now been referred to the Albany Police Department for a potential criminal investigation, though it is unclear whether the unidentified former staffer will seek to press charges. No one has to await the end of an investigation, though, to conclude that Cuomo catastrophically mishandled the COVID crisis, tried to cover up his failure, lied about when and why he covered it up, and on top of all that, probably can’t be trusted alone in a room with younger female government workers. That he may well remain governor of New York and is likely better than some of the alternatives — including his bumbling left-wing nemesis, Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is calling on him to resign — is a stinging indictment of the state he has so ill-served.

  • A Detailed Look at Every Upcoming MCU Movie and TV Series

    We're talking four more Disney+ series and four movies—in 2021 alone.

  • Ian Poulter hilariously celebrates rough day at The Players Championship with perfect lunch group

    "What a bunch of muppets."

  • Cleveland State's Dru Joyce perfectly recreates LeBron James' 'Cleveland' yell after Horizon League win

    "Cleveland, this is for you!"

  • Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid can't join 76ers right away after COVID-19 exposure before All-Star Game

    Both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were ruled out of the All-Star Game late after being exposed to COVID-19.