NFL rumors: Eagles fans can't decide if they like the Carson Wentz trade return

Eagles fans can't decide if they like Carson Wentz trade

After weeks of drama, Carson Wentz was finally traded Thursday to the Colts for a package of draft picks in the next two NFL drafts.

Some Eagles fans seemed relieved that the back-and-forth is over, others seemed reluctant to watch the former face of the franchise depart, but everyone had something to say.

At first, it was general reaction to the move actually being real after so much speculation:

Well!! We tried !! — Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) February 18, 2021

YES — Yo (@FlyGoalScoredBy) February 18, 2021

That deal is fine. Looks worse because of all the posturing, but if you told me three weeks ago this was the deal, I’m fine with it. — Matt Carey (@RealMattCarey) February 18, 2021

Indy never blinked...and cannot wait to hear those conditions of the 2 become a one.... — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) February 18, 2021

They probably don’t make the Super Bowl without what he does in the regular season that year so I wish him well, but also wish him to do just well enough that he can be happy but not so well that I ever have to hear about him again. Let’s make that happen go team — Kurt (@Kurt_BSH) February 18, 2021

We wouldn’t have made it to the Super Bowl without Carson Wentz, I hope he has success with the Colts #FlyEaglesFly #FireHowieRoseman https://t.co/4hfmHMUX2C — Elliott “Wear A Mask” Frankly Glad It’s 2021 (@EWishNotStabler) February 18, 2021

Then, as the details started trickling in, fans didn't seem very pleased with Howie Roseman's return from the Colts:

There it is. Howie came well short of his stated goal & record breaking cap hit. https://t.co/gEgp8CcRVr — Tyrone Johnson (@TyJohnsonNews) February 18, 2021

Bro what... — Drew (@hillman811) February 18, 2021

The Colts front office is laughing almost as hard as the Vikings war room was on draft night — Jessica Towne (@RunThisTowne13) February 18, 2021

Fire Howie Roseman — AF (@ArkansasFred) February 18, 2021

Having to trade a guy you just gave a 5 year extension to and being forced to eat 30+ million in dead cap because you suck at building a competent roster and have terrible people skills is in no way a "win" for any NFL GM. https://t.co/Lp4sAuUlmm — Peter Palena (@pvpal1221) February 18, 2021

Fire 👏 Howie 👏 Roseman 👏 — J.W. Tostito (@WoelAJilliams) February 18, 2021

My family: "Heaven gained another angel today 😭👼🏽💔



Me in hell: pic.twitter.com/ucqyYuFdTU — Rohan Singh (@haan_singh91) January 11, 2021

But as more details emerged around the conditions on the draft picks, a few changed their tune:

Very attainable conditions for that first https://t.co/kGmF1iZlpV — R.J. White (@rjwhite1) February 18, 2021

Wow.



Highly likely the Eagles get that 1. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) February 18, 2021

Some former Wentz teammates also chimed in:

Carson to the colts . That’s fire — rasul (@rd32_era) February 18, 2021

Good for Carson. Fresh start! pic.twitter.com/HhM9DuUPky — hydrated king chris long (@JOEL9ONE) February 18, 2021

The Colts can be a very good football team in 2021. If Wentz has a great first year in Indianapolis, it's going to be pure chaos across the Philadelphia sports fan landscape.

