NFL rumors: Eagles' Darius Slay recruiting free agent Steven Nelson

Darius Slay is recruiting top remaining free agent CB originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles report to training camp in just three weeks, and one of the biggest question marks on the roster - who starts at cornerback opposite Darius Slay? - is still up in the air.

Although it wouldn't be up in the air for much longer if Slay himself had a say in the matter.

Slay, one of the more active Twitter users in the Eagles' locker room, took to Twitter on Tuesday and raised some eyebrows across Philadelphia (and the NFL) with a call out to free agent cornerback Steven Nelson:

Aye @Nelson_Island that green will look good on ya👀 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 6, 2021

And Nelson didn't take very long to reply with an extreeeeemely interesting view:

It could all be so simple my man #Nelsonisland — Steve Nelson (@Nelson_Island) July 6, 2021

Welp, it's time to buckle up and keep your eyes peeled, I guess.

For the Eagles fans who might be unfamiliar with Nelson, he's spent the first six seasons of his NFL career in the AFC. The 28-year-old spent the first four with the Chiefs after being drafted in the third round by Kansas City in 2015, and the last two with the Steelers. He's faced the Eagles just once, playing all 59 defensive snaps in the Steelers' 38-29 win over the Birds in Pittsburgh last year.

Nelson, who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 194 pounds, has seven interceptions and 32 passes defended in his last three years.

Is there a chance the Eagles could actually lure Nelson to Philly?

Story continues

Nelson's probably looking for more money than Howie Roseman & Co. want to spend on a team that's in rebuild mode, but the fact that he's lasted this long as a free agent tells us his market wasn't as robust as he'd hoped - at least, probably not at the price he had in mind.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler did mention back in May that Nelson had been in touch with nearly half the league this offseason, though whether that was just touching base or in-depth discussions is unclear.

I think there's at least a chance Nelson could sign a one-year prove it deal in Philly and try to ball out in search of a big payday next offseason. With the solid additions Roseman has made on the defensive side of the ball like Anthony Harris and Eric Wilson, plus the opportunity to play opposite Slay, Nelson could see Jonathan Gannon's defense as a prime place for a productive year.

We're just weeks away from players reporting to camp, so either way we'll see a resolution here in a relatively short time.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube